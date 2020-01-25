Home

DOROTHY JANE CANE

DOROTHY JANE CANE Obituary
CANE, DOROTHY JANE Passed peacefully at Fairview Lodge, Whitby on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward "Ted". Loving mother of Bruce and his wife Bonnie. Cherished Nana of Patrick, Aidan and Catrina. Predeceased by her sister Betty Laughlin. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
