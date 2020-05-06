SAMUELS, DOROTHY JANE LEARY (nee COLLINS) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dorothy Jane Leary Samuels, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 101. She died peacefully at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joel Samuels and the late Flight Sargent Delbert Wesley Woodward; cherished mother of the late Steven Joseph Collins Samuels and the treasured mother of Susan Elizabeth Samuels, who will especially miss her dearly. She earned her Bachelor (4T7) and Master's degrees in Anthropology and Sociology from Victoria College at the University of Toronto. She worked as a university lecturer and as a legal secretary. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, cooking, reading, shopping at the Bay and interior decorating. She loved her morning coffee and bottle of beer before dinner. Dorothy loved cottage country and knew the countryside like the back of her hand. Dorothy loved butterflies, and visits by her canine friends (Charlotte and Lola). The family is eternally grateful to the unfailing and affectionate personal care provided by Angelita, for over 10 years, and by Virgi and Tammy, and for the outstanding home medical visits provided by Sheena and Mayura, from Mt. Sinai Hospital. These wonderful and devoted healthcare professionals enabled Dorothy to remain in her beloved home until the end of her life. At this time, the funeral graveside service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations, to honour Dorothy Samuel's memory, may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation for Research into Acute Stem Cell Leukemia.



