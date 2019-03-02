ORSBORN, DOROTHY JANE (nee MORRIS) Peacefully at Royal Gardens on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 87 after a short battle with cancer. Dorothy was the only child of the late David and Blodwen Morris (Hughes). Loving mother of Carole Welch (Bill). Cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Nick) and Meghan Welch (Tyler). At her request, a private graveside burial has already taken place. Memorial service to be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at ST. GILES PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 785 Park St. S., Peterborough, followed by a reception in the church hall. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and compassionate staff at Royal Gardens for their care of Dorothy over the past four years, and especially the last several months. Arrangements entrusted to COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. If desired, in memory of Dorothy, donations to St. Giles Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com "Music is a prayer the heart sings"... Sing on Mom!!
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY JANE ORSBORN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019