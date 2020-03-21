|
PUCKERING, Dorothy Jeanne (nee DYER) Our beloved mom passed away on March 10, 2020, after a brief illness in her 92nd year. Devoted wife of the late Robert Puckering for 62 years. Loving mother of Robert (Suzanne), Barbara (Martin), the late Barton, Bradley (Lucie), and Elizabeth. Loving sister of the late Murray Dyer and Millie Somerville. Dear grandma to Cristopher, James, Emilie-Anne and Julie-Line, and proud great-grandma of Ava and Olivia. Past Matron Aloha Chapter O.E.S. Dedicated to her family, her courage and strength will remain with us forever. Deep appreciation to her caregivers, especially Jackie and Grace. A celebration of life and interment, at Boston Mills Cemetery, will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020