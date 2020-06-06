SWITZER, DOROTHY JEANNE (nee WOOD) 1922 – 2020 Mom passed away at 98 on May 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her brother Harry (Vera) Wood and her sister and husband Mary and George Stephens. She is survived by her brother Larry (Lore, deceased) Wood, her daughters Linda Bullick, Pat (Allan) Baker, grandsons Basil and Eric Baker and friends Janice and Arthur Carr. A special thank you to the staff at Camilla Care, Mississauga for the care Mom received. At Mom's request, there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be placed next to her second husband Basil Switzer.



