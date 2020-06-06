DOROTHY JEANNE SWITZER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWITZER, DOROTHY JEANNE (nee WOOD) 1922 – 2020 Mom passed away at 98 on May 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her brother Harry (Vera) Wood and her sister and husband Mary and George Stephens. She is survived by her brother Larry (Lore, deceased) Wood, her daughters Linda Bullick, Pat (Allan) Baker, grandsons Basil and Eric Baker and friends Janice and Arthur Carr. A special thank you to the staff at Camilla Care, Mississauga for the care Mom received. At Mom's request, there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be placed next to her second husband Basil Switzer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved