More Obituaries for Dorothy HASSALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Joan HASSALL

Dorothy Joan HASSALL Obituary
HASSALL, Dorothy Joan August 3, 1926 - January 7, 2020 Joan passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 7th, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Jack Hassall. Loving sister of Grace Simmons, sisters-in-law Audrey Wilson, Margaret Beardall (Ross), Gwen Simmons and brother-in-law Harry Hassall (Lynne) and predeceased by her brother Lloyd Simmons. Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews Heather and Heidi Hassall, Chris and Tom Beardall, Wayne, Mark and Michael Wilson, John Simmons and families. A small family gathering was held at St. John's Dixie Cemetery on Friday, January 10, 2020. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
