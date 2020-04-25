JOHNSTON, DOROTHY (nee EVELEIGH) GIFT OF GOD It is with immeasurable sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Dorothy Johnston (nee Eveleigh), in her 93rd year. Dorothy was predeceased by the love of her life, Vernon, her parents Lucretia (nee Anstey) and Lewis Eveleigh, her siblings Roy, Marie and Gerry and most recently her beautiful granddaughter, Barbara. She will be dearly missed by her four children: Paul (Marit), Carla (Brian), Dana and Joanne (Brian); her grandchildren: Kristin (Charles), Ryan (Danielle), Karen (Joe), Noel (Jane), Brandon, Erica (Bryan), Deanna (Josh) and Laura (Jessi); and her great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Mia, Henry, Claire and Leif. Also mourning her loss are her many nieces and nephews as well as her dear friends John Stieger and Pauline Derouin. Dorothy loved the simple things in life: a picnic at the gazebo with her family, a game of golf or bingo with her friends, a beer while watching the Blue Jays and even a Kit Kat or two. She spent her final days in Union Villa and our family is forever grateful to the staff for helping us navigate this loss in the most difficult of times. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences, or messages of remembrance, may be made at www.dixongarland.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.