JONES, Dorothy (nee HARGRAVE) Peacefully, on Sunday, November 10 2019, in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Beverley Johnson Jones. Dear mother to Carol (Gordon Burrell), Dianne (Stephen Arscott), Julie and the late Denise. Beloved grandmother to Lori (Michael Sloan), Kyle (Jennifer), Kristen and great-grandmother to James. Sincere thanks to caregiver Eva, Chartwell Westbury Long Term Care and Tapestry Village Gate West. A Celebration of Life will take place at St. James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke on Friday, November 22nd at 2 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. James United Church or the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019