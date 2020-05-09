VALIANT-SMITH, Dorothy JOY (nee DEAKIN) June 4, 1941 - February 26, 2020 Joy, in her 79th year, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, at WellStar Infinity Hospice, Atlanta, Georgia. Beloved wife of the late Terry Dean Smith of Atlanta, Georgia. Loving daughter to the late Jack and Dorothy Deakin of Oakville, Ontario. Treasured sister to Brian (Glenda), Jim (Colette) and Tim (Libby). Joy will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her lifetime friend, Carol Anne Bezeau of Brantford, Ontario and her friends in Cumming, Georgia. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Joy was a lifelong animal lover; if desired, donations to your local Human Society may be made in Joy's memory.



