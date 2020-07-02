1/1
DOROTHY JOYCE BLAIR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLAIR, DOROTHY JOYCE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Dorothy Joyce Blair. She passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother to her four daughters and their spouses. She was a doting grandmother to her eight grandchildren. Her enduring legacy will be her love and dedication to her friends and family. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Patrick's Parish, Markham, on Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family only. We welcome all of Dotty's remaining family and friends to participate in the celebration of her life from home via livestream recording of the Mass. More details are available through the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly received by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved