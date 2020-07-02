BLAIR, DOROTHY JOYCE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Dorothy Joyce Blair. She passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother to her four daughters and their spouses. She was a doting grandmother to her eight grandchildren. Her enduring legacy will be her love and dedication to her friends and family. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Patrick's Parish, Markham, on Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family only. We welcome all of Dotty's remaining family and friends to participate in the celebration of her life from home via livestream recording of the Mass. More details are available through the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly received by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store