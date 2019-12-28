McKAY, DOROTHY JUNE (nee KING) Longtime employee of Bell Canada Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Dorothy McKay (nee King) formerly of Jackson's Point, beloved wife of 68 years to the late Chestley. Dear mother of Brian McKay and his wife Judy and Judith Nicholls and her husband Bruce. Proud grandmother of Ronni Gibson (Darren), Jeffrey McKay, Carolyn Foster (Ken), Craig Kitchener (Wendy) and Sarah Nicholls-Day (James) and great-grandmother of nine. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 with the Funeral Service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army, Georgina Community Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019