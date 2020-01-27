|
KOSANOVIC, Dorothy (nee DAVENPORT) (Aunty Dot, Aunty Dodo) Dorothy Kosanovic (Davenport) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 12:15 p.m., just four days short of her 92nd birthday. Beloved wife of the late Nikica. Dorothy was a special lady. As a kindergarten teacher, she had a wonderful ability to connect with the generations of little children she taught. She was vivacious and articulate, caring and compassionate, sharp and witty, creative and artistic and a loving and loyal friend. Godmother to Sally and Rosamund, beloved friend of Cookie and Stuart, special grandma to Clara, Devin and Karl, great-grandma to Hannah, Rachael and Martin, and aunt to her favourite nephew Mišo. Remembered by all her longtime friends and her friends at Christie Gardens. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 29th, York Cemetery. Visitation 1-2 p.m., service at 2 p.m., burial to follow and Reception thereafter. And when the earth shall consume your limbs then shall you truly dance. - Kahil Gibran
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020