LAVERY, Dorothy (nee BROWNE) February 20, 1927 - August 26, 2019 Daughter of Gord and Ethel Browne (predeceased). Sister of William "Bill" Browne and Joan McCarthy. Beloved mother of Marion Granger and Gordon Tibando (predeceased). Loving gramma of Bev, Janine, Lisa and Corey. Great-gramma of Stacey, Ted, Justin and Riley. Great-great-gramma of Lillian. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019