FLEMING/ROCKETT, Dorothy Lois 1925 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Commons on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her first husband Eldon Fleming and second husband Edward Rockett. Beloved sister of Carole Findlay of Oakville, Ontario. Dear mother to Don (Angela) Fleming, of Peterborough and Joanne (Ray) McTernan, of Toronto. Proud grandmother to Michael (Beth), Kathleen and Alex, Erin (Colin), Conor (Kristan) and Kegan (Alexandra). Great-grandmother to Ella, Sam, Katie, Mia, Xavier and Bryce. Visitation at the Oakview Funeral Home (56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville), on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be thoughtfully appreciated by her family. Many thanks to all the 2A staff and special thanks to Gloria, Mercylyn and Sylvia. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020