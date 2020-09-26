STEPHEN, DOROTHY LORNA (nee ROSS) Passed away suddenly at St. Joseph's Health Centre, on September 16, 2020. Lorna had just celebrated her 95th birthday on July 29th. Beloved wife of George Stephen (deceased) and beloved mother to Mark (Sheri Stephen) and Ian (Kathleen Rooney). "Gran" to James (Tinara Herpel) and Kevin (Lauren Bonsel). Lorna was born in Moncton, NB, daughter of the Rev. William Ross and Dorothy Ross. She grew up in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and began her passion for journalism at the Canadian Press, initially in Halifax and then Toronto. Lorna continued her career at the Kitchener-Waterloo Daily Record when she was hired as the new Women's Editor for the paper's Lifestyle Section. After two years at the Record, she was asked, in addition to her existing duties, to write a weekly column on any general interest subject of her choosing. Lorna was chosen as "Miss Chicopee Ski Queen" in 1948 and had a zest for living. She married George Stephen in 1950 and found a great partner in life for 66 years until George's death in 2017. George's banking career took them to Montreal, Nassau, Vancouver and back to Toronto. Lorna kept up her love for the written word by taking on editing and proofreading roles for various publishing companies in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as writing the Barclay Times Bulletin for the condominium where they lived in Etobicoke. Lorna's involvement with the United Church was another great passion in her life. She was active in the United Church Women's group at Forest Hill United Church in Toronto and was a terrific friend to so many of the parishioners there. Forest Hill United held a special place in her heart. She went to work in her early sixties for the United Church of Canada General Council Office in Toronto and spent many years communicating with ministries around the world. The family would like to thank the staff at Del Manor (Prince Edward) Senior's Residence for the wonderful environment and care they provided to Lorna. They created a real home for her over the past three years. The family would also like to thank Lorna's niece, Alison Brice, for all her time and effort in taking care of Lorna. Words cannot express our appreciation for having such a positive impact on Lorna's life. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill United Church, 2 Wembley Rd., Toronto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the service will be by invitation only. The funeral will be streamed live on both Zoom and YouTube for those who would like to attend remotely. The links to connecting remotely can be found on the church's website homepage (www.foresthilluc.org
). In lieu of flowers, donations to honour Lorna's memory can be made to the "Forest Hill United Church Memorial Fund" or to a charity of your choosing, in her name.