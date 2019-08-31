DAY, Dorothy Lorraine (nee BILLINGHURST) Peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stanley William Day. Loving mother of Linda Newsome (Peter), Donna Beaton (Bill), and Ron (Gail). Cherished grandma of David (Michelle), Sarah (Andrew), Michael (Sarah), Mark, Matthew (Jen), Trudy (Anthony), Scott and Meaghan (Jason). Adored great-grandma of Adelyn, Jack, Sophie, Avery, Elizabeth, Jack, and Nolan. Affectionately known as Mrs. Murphy, Mom was always happiest when surrounded by her loving family and in her kitchen baking cookies for anyone who dropped by for tea. Mom's butter tarts were second to none. Mom dedicated her whole life to caring for her children and grandchildren. Many thanks to the Nursing and PSW staff at Parkland on the Glen for the kindness and support shown to Mom in the past two years. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk- Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.) on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019