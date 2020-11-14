1/1
Dorothy Louisa "Dot" KERNOGHAN
KERNOGHAN, Dorothy "Dot" Louisa Passed away suddenly on November 2, 2020, at her home in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Charles and older brother John, she is dearly missed by her children and their spouses, her sisters and younger brother, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She continued to enjoy time with many friends and family members throughout her busy life, as well as painting, knitting and crafts. Cremation has taken place. Due to gathering restrictions, there will be a private family burial. Messages of condolences or sharing memories may be made through www.highlandfuneralhome.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
