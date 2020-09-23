A beautiful and long life. Born in Simcoe, Ontario, Mom passed away peacefully, after a brief stay at Prince Edward County Hospital, at the age of 86. Though she was predeceased by her beloved parents: Lorne Forse and Rose Louise Forse (Stone) along with her sister, Patricia Burley (Forse), they are now together again. She is survived by her dear husband, Reverend John Flindall who remains at their home in Stockdale, Ontario. Dorothy was deeply treasured by her three sons: David Brett (Jenny), Ted Davies and Stephen Brett (Barbara). Dorothy was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Andrew Brett (Analisa) and Tim Brett (Jessica). She continuously expressed her joy over her great-grandchildren: Gyean, Matthew and Ryan Brett. Dorothy is lovingly remembered by her extended family: Peter Flindall (Elizabeth), Alison Eby (Ben) and Beth Flindall and is equally proud of their children, Catherine, Jacob, Molly and Liam. Dorothy completed her B.A. at McMaster University followed up by a Library Science degree from the University of Toronto. Dorothy completed her full-time career after twenty-four years as Director at Trenton Public Library yet still managed to spend her spare time continuously helping others. The lives of those that she has touched extend around the world through her activities in charitable organizations, Church and Synod. Upon her retirement, she immersed herself in assisting others. She continued with her role in her local church, the national diocese, Quinte Hospice, the Loyalist College Foundation and also found time to co-organize the group, Quinte Grannies for Africa. Dorothy was prolocuted of General Synod from 2001-2004 and served the national church for over 20 years. She was a member of the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF), partners in mission committee, communications and information resources committee, and the Council of General Synod (CoGS). In 2007, Dorothy was awarded the Anglican Award of Merit for her contributions to the church. Dorothy was an active Director on the Loyalist College Foundation Board for many years and remained an Honorary Patron of Directors to this day. She also volunteered for several administrative positions at Loyalist College as Chair of the Arts and Science Advisory Committee. She was an active participant in the life of St. Thomas' Belleville and loved by many with whom she shared her life. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Picton Hospital and all who have offered their condolences. All who have known and loved Dorothy will miss her. Those wishing to recognize Dorothy's life with a charitable donation, are invited to contribute to: St. Thomas' Anglican Church, Belleville, Primates World Relief and Developement Fund (PWRDF), Quinte Grannies For Africa or the Loyalist College Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Burke Funeral Home, 150 Church St., Belleville. A Memorial Service will be held from St. Thomas' Anglican Church, Belleville, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation starting from 12:00 noon until service time. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca PURSUANT TO MAXIMUM ATTENDENCE REGULATIONS, ALL VISITORS MUST PRE-REGISTER FOR THE VISITATION, BY TELEPHONE ONLY. BY CALLING THE FUNERAL HOME AT (613-968-6968) BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 5:00 P.M. MASKS ARE MANDATORY UPON ENTRY.

