Dorothy LUPTON

LUPTON, Dorothy (Longtime Board Room Assistant of Ontario Medical Association) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 86, after a lengthy illness with bronchiectasis on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Toronto Western Hospital with her only surviving daughter by her side. Dorothy, beloved mother of Helen and the late Doris (2002). Dorothy was a volunteer with Kensington Hospice for 5 years. She was incredibly kind, friendly, warm and had a gentle and soft nature about herself which was admired by the Kensington staff. A private cremation has taken place. An interment of her cremated remains will take place at St. James Cemetery. She will be interred with her deceased daughter who passed away in 2002. A special thanks to the staff at the Toronto Western Hospital for their care and compassion.