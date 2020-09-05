1/1
Dorothy LUPTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUPTON, Dorothy (Longtime Board Room Assistant of Ontario Medical Association) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 86, after a lengthy illness with bronchiectasis on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Toronto Western Hospital with her only surviving daughter by her side. Dorothy, beloved mother of Helen and the late Doris (2002). Dorothy was a volunteer with Kensington Hospice for 5 years. She was incredibly kind, friendly, warm and had a gentle and soft nature about herself which was admired by the Kensington staff. A private cremation has taken place. An interment of her cremated remains will take place at St. James Cemetery. She will be interred with her deceased daughter who passed away in 2002. A special thanks to the staff at the Toronto Western Hospital for their care and compassion.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved