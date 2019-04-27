MACKEY, Dorothy (nee BOLTON) Dorothy passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Westburn Manor in her 92nd year. Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband Gordon. Loving mother of Donna (Rick), Heather (Don), Cathy (Don), John (the late Sharon) and the late Derek. Cherished grandma of Stephanie (Mike), Craig (Amanda), Lorianne (Jon) and Mandy. Much loved great-grandma of 7. Dear sister of Muriel (the late Blair) and her two predeceased sisters Margaret and Edith. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019