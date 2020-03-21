Home

DOROTHY MAE (SHORT) ADAMS

DOROTHY MAE (SHORT) ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, DOROTHY MAE (SHORT) 1927 – 2020 At 92 years young and after a wonderful life, Dorothy passed peacefully at the Village at University Gates, Waterloo on March 18, 2020. Dorothy, beloved wife of Ross Adams (predeceased) and Ken Short (predeceased), will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathryn, grandchildren Victoria and Adrianna (Manny), great-grandchild Olivia and extended family. A special thank you to the staff at the Village at University Gates for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
