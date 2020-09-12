FINDLAY, DOROTHY MARGARET (nee GAME) October 15, 1934 – September 1, 2020 "Remembering a Wonderful Life" Dorothy Findlay died peacefully at home with the support of her loving family. Wife of beloved Jack Stuart Findlay (deceased), mother of Deborah (John McMullan, deceased), Rick (Lori), Cindy Slee (Brian), Don (Sophie Rocque, deceased), grandmother of Tyson Slee, Kendra Slee (Gerrit Huesing), Alexandra Findlay, Hailey Findlay, David Findlay and Caroline Findlay, and sister of James Game (Linda). Mom felt she had a full and rewarding life. She shared with us the great memories of the many wonderful and dear friends in Mississauga (one now in Montreal), and most recently in Meaford (sharing some wine or tea). Whether it was with the Dixie Curling Club, bridge players, the 55 Club, condo neighbours, or just her wider group of friends, she was always busy and had lots of stories and jokes. She was intelligent and liked to discuss current events. Mom had the enjoyment and balance of discovering new places travelling with Dad, and of relaxing at the cottage with friends and family. This provided lots of time for the family to be together. She was so supportive of her children and grandchildren, while at the same time, would share with you her opinion on any matter. Dorothy was a strong minded, loving and compassionate woman, wife, mother and grandmother. This was very evident over the last few months of her life, as she found out about her breast cancer, assessed the options, and made the unwavering decision to use the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). Through all this process she was always concerned about the impact on others. We would like to thank Mom's nurse practitioner, family doctor and the other medical professionals, for providing their amazing care, compassion and support. There will be no public service.



