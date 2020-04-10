Home

JAMES, DOROTHY MARGARET (nee CLARKE) Of Toronto, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at the Extendicare Rouge Valley Long Term Care Facility in Scarborough, at the age of 92. Predeceased by husband Albert, beloved mother to Alan (Diana), Bruce and Ian (Wendy), cherished grandmother to Emily, loving sister to Bob (Brenda), Suzanne (Sam), Janice (Sally) and the late Betty and aunt to many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her outspoken sense of humour. Dorothy was a hard working and loving mother who cherished all her family. She was a dedicated longtime employee of Hanford Lumber in Etobicoke, worked for several years at the Eaton's and Simpson's department stores in their heyday and loved the city of Toronto. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto and to any local hospital fighting the pandemic.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2020
