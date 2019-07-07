DOUCETTE, DOROTHY MARIE (MUNN) (nee DEVLIN) February 8, 1926 - July 6, 2019 Dorothy passed peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 93. She was prececeased by her husbands, Jack Munn and Harold Doucette. Dorothy leaves behind her son, Doug Munn (Debi), Granddaughters, Tara and Tami and Great-Grandchildren, Ashley, Maia, Spencer and Jack, Niece, Debbie (Ian) and Great-Nieces and Nephews, Bonnie, Brandon and Aleyxis. Thanks to special friend, Thane for all his care and support. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the special care given to Dorothy by the nurses and staff at Andrews of Charlottetown & Beach Grove Home. In consideration of Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford, PEI. If desired, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to your local Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

