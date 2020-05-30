DOROTHY MARIE NEWBY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWBY, DOROTHY MARIE (nee DESBRISAY) Dorothy Marie Newby (Desbrisay), passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Extendicare Bayview in North York, ON. Born on May 31, 1929 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Dorothy leaves behind sons, John Newby, Chris Newby (predeceased), and daughters, Joanne Crevier and Leeanne Newby, son-in-law Ed Bartlett and grandchildren, Jeff and Jarrett Crevier, Jonathan and Nicholas Newby, Carson Newby Mackenzie and Jack Bartlett. She will be missed by all. Special thanks to all the Extendicare Bayview staff for the wonderful care provided during such difficult times.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved