NEWBY, DOROTHY MARIE (nee DESBRISAY) Dorothy Marie Newby (Desbrisay), passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Extendicare Bayview in North York, ON. Born on May 31, 1929 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Dorothy leaves behind sons, John Newby, Chris Newby (predeceased), and daughters, Joanne Crevier and Leeanne Newby, son-in-law Ed Bartlett and grandchildren, Jeff and Jarrett Crevier, Jonathan and Nicholas Newby, Carson Newby Mackenzie and Jack Bartlett. She will be missed by all. Special thanks to all the Extendicare Bayview staff for the wonderful care provided during such difficult times.



