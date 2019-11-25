ANDREWS, DOROTHY MARION (nee SMITH) Dorothy Marion passed away, peacefully at Barrie Manor, Barrie, ON, on November 22, 2019 at the age 87. Dorothy, beloved wife of the late Gordon (2019) for 68 years. She was a loving mother to children Susan Kenney (Lorne), Phillip Andrews (Iliana), Paul Andrews, David Andrews (Maria). Grandmother to Jeannette Lively, John Kenney, Carrisa Bearup, Ashley Terry, Diana Andrews, Richard Andrews, Ayla Andrews, Dana Andrews, Daniel Andrews, Brittany Gough and David Gough. Great-grandmother to Kevin Lively, Riley Bearup, Lillian Kenney, Jack Kenney and Michaela Terry. Family and friends are invited to Dorothy's Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at All Saints Anglican Church, 32 Elgin Street, Collingwood. Visitation at 12 noon followed by the Service at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019