BROWN, Dorothy Mary On Friday, October 4, 2019 our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Brown. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her children Linda (Jeff), Rod (Lynda), Tom, and Pat (Mark). Cherished Gramma to Kelly, Allen, Kent, Roddy, Rosemary, Robyn, David, Sandra, Stephen, Trevor, and Sara. Fondly known as G.G. to her 24 great-grandchildren. Dear friend and sister-in-law to June Little. Dorothy and Jack enjoyed many years on the shores of Belmont Lake and her children, their families and friends will continue to enjoy cottage life as they intended it to be. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) for visitation on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. If desired, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences can be made online at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019