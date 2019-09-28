Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY MARY GLADYS CORRIGAN. View Sign Obituary

CORRIGAN, DOROTHY MARY GLADYS At Burton Manor in Brampton, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Willard in 2002. Mother of Gerry (Rose), John (Maureen), Bruce (Lori), Tim (Laurie) and Angie (Jim). Grandmother to 17 and great-grandmother of 5. Dorothy was the kindest of souls and will be missed by a large group of family and friends. She is survived by her sister Kay and brother Albert, predeceased by brothers Leonard, Stuart and Harold. While born in Quebec, Dorothy and Willard started their life together in Brampton and eventually settled on Mary Street in 1961, where the door was always open. With a warm heart, welcoming smile and keen wit Dorothy tackled everything that life brought with grace, strength and unwavering faith. Those who love her will take comfort that she is now reunited with her beloved Willard and watching over us, with pride (and amusement), as she has always done. As a parishioner of St. Mary's Church for 65 years, Dorothy was active in the CWL, the Choir and ministered to the sick at Peel Memorial Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Burton Manor for their care and friendship in her life journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, in Dorothy's name, would be greatly appreciated or you can send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamily

CORRIGAN, DOROTHY MARY GLADYS At Burton Manor in Brampton, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Willard in 2002. Mother of Gerry (Rose), John (Maureen), Bruce (Lori), Tim (Laurie) and Angie (Jim). Grandmother to 17 and great-grandmother of 5. Dorothy was the kindest of souls and will be missed by a large group of family and friends. She is survived by her sister Kay and brother Albert, predeceased by brothers Leonard, Stuart and Harold. While born in Quebec, Dorothy and Willard started their life together in Brampton and eventually settled on Mary Street in 1961, where the door was always open. With a warm heart, welcoming smile and keen wit Dorothy tackled everything that life brought with grace, strength and unwavering faith. Those who love her will take comfort that she is now reunited with her beloved Willard and watching over us, with pride (and amusement), as she has always done. As a parishioner of St. Mary's Church for 65 years, Dorothy was active in the CWL, the Choir and ministered to the sick at Peel Memorial Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Burton Manor for their care and friendship in her life journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, in Dorothy's name, would be greatly appreciated or you can send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamily funeralhome.com A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 4th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 66A Main Street South in Brampton, with a reception to follow at the Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Road, Brampton, Ontario. A private family burial will be held at a later date. MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231 Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close