HUNTER, Dorothy Mary (nee ROBERTSON) May 3, 1922 - November 12, 2020 Dorothy passed away at Glynnwood Retirement Residence on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Philip and husband Paul, grandson Mark and his wife Lindsay and great granddaughters Olivia and Natalie. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her husband, Alexander J. Hunter, by her three brothers John, Fred and Bob Robertson and by her grandson Christopher Philip. Dorothy will be remembered for her smile and laugh and love of family, friends, church and volunteering. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, York Mills since the mid 1950s. Dorothy was a leader in Brownies and Guides for many years. Through Guiding, she developed many close friendships. Dorothy also volunteered at Centennial Nursery School where each year she spent one day a week working with a child who had special needs. Dorothy was a member of the YMCA for many years. She enjoyed cross country skiing and walking the trails of the many Toronto parks. Dorothy loved having summers in Haliburton. It was wonderful time for family and for outdoor activities. She enjoyed swimming, kayaking, hiking and card and board games. We all have fond memories of these special times in our lives. The family would like to express deep thanks to the staff of Glynnwood Retirement home for their care. Given the COVID situation, a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in memory of Dorothy to Trinity Presbyterian Church York Mills, Memorial Fund, or to North York General Hospital Foundation or to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane website.