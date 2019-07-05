BULL, DOROTHY MAY (nee CLARK) We are saddened to announce the passing of 97 year old Dorothy May Bull (nee Clark) on June 29, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Lorne, of more than 63 years. Her children James and JoAnn (Phillips), Nancy Plumadore (nee Bull) and Robert, her devoted caregiver over many years will miss her feisty personality and fierce determination to stay independent. Her grandchildren, Scott and Amanda (nee Cooper), Steven and Jay (Armitage), Rebecca Plumadore and Jay (Goldhawk) James Plumadore and Jennifer Bull will miss all her sage advice and funny anecdotes. Connor, Wilson and Abigail will miss Gigi (their great- grandmother). Daughter of Percy Harold Clark and Isabella (nee Wylie) of Toronto, formerly of London, England and Glasgow Scotland. Predeceased by her two younger brothers Harold and Robert Clark. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation, where Mom spent her last week of life. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 5, 2019