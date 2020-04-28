DOROTHY MAY CURRIE
CURRIE, DOROTHY MAY February 26, 1926 - April 24, 2020 Peacefully at Sunrise of Erin Mills Senior Residence in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Ted (2008), and mother to Timothy (Suzanne) and Patricia. Proud Granma to Rian Currie. Missed dearly by her niece Linda of Victoria, BC. A sincere thanks to the staff at Sunrise, particularly Rose, Maria, and Slavia. Short service at Ward Funeral Home (2035 Weston Road), followed by interment at Springcreek Cemetery in Mississauga. For Mrs. Currie's Book of Memories page, please visit www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.
