EBERLIN, Dorothy May (nee SIMMONDS) December 24, 1923 - August 27, 2019 Died peacefully at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill by 4 days. Predeceased by her brothers Herbert, Claude, and David Simmonds. Survived by her sisters Gladys Smith, Mary Sturgess, and Madeline Simmonds. Cherished mother of Susan (George Kopulos), Warren (Mary Ellen), Ross (Melanie), and Grant (Diane). Proud grandmother of David (Hilary), Amy (James), Kathryn, Ryan, Jason (Melissa), Rachel, Lindsay, and Kaitlin. Great-grandmother of Hazel. Service was held on August 28, 2019. Donations may be made to Hill House Hospice at hillhousehospice.com/donate
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019