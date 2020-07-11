1/1
Dorothy May MASSICOTTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASSICOTTE, Dorothy May (nee ROBERTS) It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy's passing, at 96, on July 3, 2020, of dementia, at home with her beloved husband Gerard (Gerry) at her side. Cherished mother of 2 children, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sisters Pat and Shirley, and extended family, neighbours and friends. Dorothy will be remembered for her devotion to her family, kindness to others, and putting others' needs before her own. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be planned when COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Sanfilippo Foundation, to which Dorothy often donated, or the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved