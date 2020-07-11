MASSICOTTE, Dorothy May (nee ROBERTS) It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy's passing, at 96, on July 3, 2020, of dementia, at home with her beloved husband Gerard (Gerry) at her side. Cherished mother of 2 children, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sisters Pat and Shirley, and extended family, neighbours and friends. Dorothy will be remembered for her devotion to her family, kindness to others, and putting others' needs before her own. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be planned when COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Sanfilippo Foundation, to which Dorothy often donated, or the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store