DOROTHY MAYBELLE PARKER

Obituary

PARKER, DOROTHY MAYBELLE 1924 - 2019 Passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Michael Garron Hospital (Toronto East General Hospital). Dorothy was predeceased by her husband David Hugh Parker. She is survived by David and family, Douglas and family, and Donald. Family friends are invited to the Funeral Service which will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. at Christ Church, United Church of Canada (1700 Mazo Cresent, Mississauga).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019
