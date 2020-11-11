MCCARTHY, Dorothy (nee HIBBERT) Dorothy was born in Plymouth England on January 12, 1936 to nurse Annie (nee Garside) and Walter Hibbert W. O 111 Prince of Wales Volunteers (who perished at Dunkirk 1940). She is also predeceased by her baby brother Neville and big brother Walter. After the death of her mother, Dorothy aged 12 travelled to Canada by ship to live with family in the Windsor area. For many years Dorothy worked as a lab technician in Windsor, Moncton and then Peel Memorial Hospital in Brampton. It is while living in Brampton that she met her future husband Clare on a blind date at a pig roast. They eventually moved to Orangeville where they had a baby girl named Margaret Anne and things were never the same. In the early years Dorothy owned a wool shop on Broadway and worked at various businesses around town. In later years Dorothy trained and worked as a Home Support Worker at Avalon and The Lord Dufferin Centre. The job that brought Dorothy much joy was helping out her friends at the Dufferin Oaks Day Program in Shelburne. Dorothy was known for her infectious laugh, caring nature, being an avid reader and amazing knitting skills. She loved all things British and passed away on October 31, 2020 with her family by her side listening to the words of her favourite songstress Vera Lynn singing: "We'll meet again, Don't know where, Don't know when, But I know we'll meet again, some sunny day . . . " Dorothy will be greatly missed by her loving husband Clare, daughter Margaret Anne (cats Kittygirl & Bobby) and all other family and friends. A Private Family Service will be held in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County or your local chapter. A tree will be planted in memory of Dorothy in the Dods and McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com