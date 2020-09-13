DOROTHY McILVEEN

McILVEEN, DOROTHY (nee WILSON) Passed away at the Woodstock Hospital, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Charles James McIlveen (2001). Loving mother of Derek (Bonnie), David (Judy) and Sandra (Richard) Hann. Cherished grandmother of Colin (Jennifer) McIlveen, Dylan Hann, Shelby Hann and Sarah McIlveen. Proud great-grandmother of Connor, Addison and Camryn McIlveen. Dear sister of Irene Thompson and Shirley Garrett. Predeceased by her brother Robert Wilson. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the S.P.C.A. or to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock (519-539-0004) or online at www.brockandvisser.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodstock Hospital Palliative Care Unit and a special thank you to Dr. Labruzzo, for their extraordinary and compassionate care.