DOROTHY MITCHELL
MITCHELL, DOROTHY It is with tremendous sorrow that the family of Dorothy Mitchell, announce her peaceful passing, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Devoted mother of Nadine (Stu), Mike, Steve (Leona) and Michelle. Loving grandmother of Chris (Michelle), Jon, Jen (Andy), Christina and Mitch. A caring sister to Lorna and Norm (predeceased) and will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The daughter of Scottish immigrants Jack and Nessie Mitchell, Dorothy's upbringing in the Toronto Beaches community was by all accounts idyllic. She left the nest early and was a mother of three by age twenty-five. Dorothy's resolve and commitment to her family never wavered even as she found herself a single mother. Eventually remarried and with a new daughter, Dorothy enjoyed many joyful and prosperous years. Weekends at The Farm, catering to family and friends were the epitome of the simple pleasures Dorothy loved most. Her family sustained her as did her incredible devotion to the clan's many dogs. Any person or canine was blessed to be in Dorothy's care. Ever stylish and always popular she cut a fine figure in this world. Her strong and independent nature could never conceal the beautiful, compassionate woman she was. Her outspoken viewpoints and oh so saucy wit were a true delight. Always there to lend an ear or perhaps say the things that needed saying, Dorothy was her own particular force of nature. Never one to mince words, her grandchildren and their friends found her most endearing. Dorothy's indomitable spirit never waned as her caregivers can attest. She never knew a stranger, only friends she hadn't met yet. One was always better for having known her. Vivacious, feisty, funny and stunning, Dorothy left this world as she would have wanted. She is already missed. Heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff of Credit Valley Hospital for ensuring her final hours were comfortable and dignified. A private memorial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home in Milton, Ontario, 905-878-4452. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy asked that donations be made to the Ontario Society for the Protection Against Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA), an organization close to her heart.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
