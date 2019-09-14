Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY NEWMAN. View Sign Obituary

NEWMAN, DOROTHY At almost 101 years young, "Nana" spent her last evening sipping an excellent Martini and inquiring with sincere interest about the routines, dreams and goals of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. More remarkable is that each progeny responded with enthusiastic detail waiting for the usual loving acknowledgement and praise. This extraordinary matriarch hailed from Cleveland, Ohio and arrived in Toronto to spin a fancy dance of 68 years with her beloved Jack. An impressive dress code steered her through a glorious life filled with travel, theatre, golf, charity work, baseball games and lifelong friends. Predeceased by her wonderful Jack and adored son David. Dorothy is survived by her son Fred (Elaine) and daughter Ahava Spillman (Zelig), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Dorothy Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.

NEWMAN, DOROTHY At almost 101 years young, "Nana" spent her last evening sipping an excellent Martini and inquiring with sincere interest about the routines, dreams and goals of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. More remarkable is that each progeny responded with enthusiastic detail waiting for the usual loving acknowledgement and praise. This extraordinary matriarch hailed from Cleveland, Ohio and arrived in Toronto to spin a fancy dance of 68 years with her beloved Jack. An impressive dress code steered her through a glorious life filled with travel, theatre, golf, charity work, baseball games and lifelong friends. Predeceased by her wonderful Jack and adored son David. Dorothy is survived by her son Fred (Elaine) and daughter Ahava Spillman (Zelig), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Dorothy Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close