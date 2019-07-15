Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Dot) O'BRIEN. View Sign Service Information Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough 431 George Street South Peterborough , ON K9J 3E2 (705)-745-4612 Obituary

O'BRIEN, Dorothy (Dot) (nee MUMFORD) Dorothy Jean Alice O'Brien, 90, of Peterborough, ON, passed away peacefully at Lakefield Extendicare, July 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late John Arthur Mumford and Annie Drumm on December 30, 1928, at the family farm in Cardiff Township, ON. Dorothy was the only girl in a family of nine children, with four older and four younger brothers. She attended Beach Ridge School near home until her mother's passing in 1943 and then assumed the task of caring for the family home until 1945. She married Richard James (Jim) O'Brien in 1947, and they lived together in Peterborough over their more than 71 year marriage. Dorothy is survived by her husband, three children: Daniel James O'Brien, of Peterborough; Richard Arthur O'Brien (Paula), of Baltimore; and Maureen Dorothy Adamson (Normanne), of Peterborough; two grandchildren: Kiera O'Brien and Kaelan O'Brien; two brothers: James Mumford (Lorraine) of Oshawa; Douglas Mumford of Tweed; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also missed by her foster daughter Anne Prescott of Peterborough. She was predeceased by her parents, step-mother Hazel Barnes, and brothers Edward, Earl, Cecil, Ronald, Ross and Dale. Dorothy worked at the Canadian General Electric Co. in Peterborough for 8 years and later in life at Trent University for 16 years before retiring in 1992. While raising her family, Dorothy was always very active in the PTA, raising funds for school recreation programs and participating in all the activities with her family. She is remembered as an energetically kind, caring person; bright in both intellect and spirit. She was adored by family and friends and celebrated for her extensive practical wisdom. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Duffus Funeral Home. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, followed by burial at the Highland Park Cemetery. Reception will follow.

