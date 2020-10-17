1/
DOROTHY O'DONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'DONNELL, DOROTHY Passed peacefully at St Joseph's Health Centre on Monday October 12, 2020. Dorothy O'Donnell (nee MacIntosh) at the age of 89, beloved wife of the late Hugh O'Donnell. Loving mother of Kevin, Michael and Terry. Due to the current conditions, the family has made the decision not to conduct any services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hogle.ca. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation at www.dailybread.ca.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved