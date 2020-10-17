O'DONNELL, DOROTHY Passed peacefully at St Joseph's Health Centre on Monday October 12, 2020. Dorothy O'Donnell (nee MacIntosh) at the age of 89, beloved wife of the late Hugh O'Donnell. Loving mother of Kevin, Michael and Terry. Due to the current conditions, the family has made the decision not to conduct any services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hogle.ca
. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation at www.dailybread.ca
