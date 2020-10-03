ROSS, DOROTHY OLGA December 13, 1923 - September 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Olga Ross. Dorothy passed peacefully at Extendicare Rouge Valley Scarborough. One of seven siblings born of Lincoln and Margaret Scott, Trinidad & Tobago W.I., survived by sisters Theresa Scott-Frampton and Cynthia Scott, Toronto Canada. Dorothy was predeceased by husband Martin Ross and son Thomas Barney. Dorothy is also survived by son Max (Lynne) and daughter Anne-Marie, granddaughters Katie Ross and Jessica Ross and great-grandson Theo Eisener. Dorothy is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. A beloved primary school teacher. Online condolences may be offered and more information obtained at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
.