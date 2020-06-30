Dorothy Olive LITTLE
LITTLE, Dorothy Olive (nee SMITH) It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing our mother Dorothy Little, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 99 years of age. Dorothy passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, in the presence of her family, after a short illness. Beloved wife of Norman, loving mother to Bryan, Gregg and Glen Little. Cherished grandmother to eight grandchildren: Aaron, Leigh, Shane, Laura, Dwayne, Darion, Shannon and Kristy; and ten great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her fellow residents at Chartwell Whispering Pines and friends at Colliers Street Baptist Church. Donations, if desired, can be made to Colliers Street Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
