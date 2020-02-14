|
CLEMENTS, DOROTHY PEARL March 14, 1920 – January 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dorothy Clements at age 99, six weeks short of her 100th Birthday. Dorothy began her career at the Toronto Star in 1950, and throughout the years made such wonderful friends. They were wonderful years and the memories of the good times with her friends and colleagues gave Dorothy some of her most precious recollections of her days at the Toronto Star. Dorothy was a clever woman, and ahead of her time, as she fulfilled a long and successful career of 33 years in the Classified Advertising Department of the Toronto Star. She retired March 3, 1983, and the adjustment took some time, as the Toronto Star was a love that was developed and difficult to leave. But leave she did, and took on a new life of activity. Dorothy spent fifty years with her loving husband Norman, who predeceased her in 2010. They enjoyed many years together at their cottage on Coleman Lake in Haliburton. Her love of music was ever present, along with her love of dogs, fishing and gardening. Dorothy was very committed to the Catholic Women's League in Haliburton, and other organizations that needed her help. She was a Red Hatter and enjoyed every minute with the ladies at the various venues. In 2010, she relocated to St. Martin's Retirement Residence in Pickering, to be close to family. She had a very fulfilling life as Treasurer of her retirement community, belonging to the Catholic Women's League and spending copious time with new friends and family. Dorothy was always the fashionista and she certainly didn't disappoint when she moved into the seniors residence. The ladies were astonished at how she always looked so put together. She was blessed to have dear and true friends throughout the years at St. Martin's, where she resided for eight years. Following this she moved into Orchard Villa Nursing Home. We are so appreciative of the kindness and loving care she received while there. She is survived by her only and loving daughter Beverley Cooke (Hans Heller); two precious granddaughters, Karen Fraser (Mike Stewart) and Laurie Rilling; five great-grandsons, Robert, Jeremy, Michael Rilling, and Mitchell, Maxwell Fraser-Stewart: and her niece, Dorothy Mae Smith. Dorothy shared a zest for life and bestowed complete and unconditional love to her many friends and family. We will love you forever!
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2020