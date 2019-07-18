WAGG, DOROTHY PEARL January 18, 1930 – July 11, 2019 Peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019, Dorothy in her 89th year passed away to join her late sisters Margaret (Ross) and Reta (Tony), as well as Betty Morgan and Eunice Caulfield. Sister of Fred Woodland (Eleanor) of Uxbridge. Dorothy will be missed by her many nieces and nephews: Veola (Harold), Joyce, Faye (Ben), Alene (Garth), Dorothy, Frank (Jennifer), Walter (Lori), Andy (Rita), Pauline (Bill), and Jim (Elizabeth) as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, on Wednesday, July 17th at 1 p.m., with family receiving friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Rev. Peter Pallant officiated. Interment followed at Stouffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bloomington Gospel Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.arbormemorial.com/en/oneill.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019