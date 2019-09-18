Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY PEARSON. View Sign Obituary

PEARSON, DOROTHY Died peacefully in her sleep at Southlake Regional Health Centre on September 13, 2019, just a few weeks short of her 94th birthday. Gone to join her beloved husband Russell Pearson. Predeceased by her brother Jack Sabin (Joan). Devoted mother of Lynn Pelly (Brian) and Jane Pearson. Adored and loving Grandma to Heather Pelly, Kyle Pelly (Katie), Colleen Pelly (Brian Forbes) and Matthew Pearson. Much loved GG of Hudson and Sarah Pelly. Friends of all ages were drawn to Dorothy, by her welcoming smile, ready wit, caring warm nature and willingness to make time for anyone. Many will miss Dorothy's company, whether relaxing at the cottage, playing cards, or on the golf course. Dorothy spent her last few years at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence in Aurora. Hollandview quickly became home, as she grew her circle of wonderful friends and received exceptional care from the dedicated staff. Friends and family are invited to drop in to an informal gathering to celebrate Dorothy's life to be held at Hollandview Trail (200 John West Way, Aurora), on Saturday, October 19th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in honour of Dorothy's memory.

