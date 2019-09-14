Guest Book View Sign Obituary

POTTS, DOROTHY (nee ENRIGHT) Born on October 23, 1927, the third of six children, to Irish immigrants, Elizabeth ("Lil") Cassidy and Arthur Enright. Despite never seeing herself as beautiful, she personified Irish beauty, striking china blue eyes, fair skin and mahogany hair, but it didn't stop there, that beauty extended into the very essence of who she was. Dorothy was a true survivor. Her home life was not pleasant, as her father had tendencies to violence and rage, eventually splitting up the family. The three youngest went with their mother, while the three eldest girls were expected to start their independent lives outside the family home. In 1942, Dorothy and her next eldest sister, Lil, found a home at the Women's Christian Temperance Union ("WCTU"), on Gerrard Street, in Toronto. Dorothy was only 15 years old. Dorothy turned tragedy into an amazing success story. At a very young age, her true quality of character became evident. She demonstrated resilience, tenacity, perseverance and rose above the adversity she faced. She found work at Virginia Dare, a women's upscale dress company and excelled at selling elegant, timeless clothing. She eventually went on to work in the audit department of the International Order of Foresters ("IOF"). While working at Virginia Dare, she met a young pharmaceutical student from the University of Toronto. Edward Potts came to purchase a Mother's Day gift and was instantly taken by the beautiful, elegant and charming Dorothy. He kept returning to Virginia Dare until he finally mustered the courage to ask Dorothy on a date. Their first date saw Dorothy miss curfew and despite the "dragon lady" (as Dorothy called her) of the WCTU, knowing full well it was Dorothy outside, she forced the couple to sit on the front stoop, overnight, until the doors were officially opened at 9 a.m. the next morning. Dorothy and Edward married , bought a home in Toronto's west end and welcomed one daughter Debora Dawn. Edward passed away too soon and Dorothy found herself widowed too young. The resilience and steadfastness that was so very much in every fiber of Dorothy's being allowed her to sail that ship alone without Edward for the last number of decades. Dorothy has two amazing grandchildren, Amelia ("Amy") Lynn and Christopher Kenneth Edward. They are her legacy, her pride and joy, both possessing her innate strengths to challenge and overcome adversity. Dorothy dearly loved them, her daughter Debora, and her son-in-law Allan. Dorothy bravely fought dementia for 7 years. She passed away on September 7, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital at the age of 91, just shy of her 92nd birthday. Dorothy was dearly loved and will be missed so very much. And while she is physically no longer with us, her strength of spirit will never die and will live on in those who love and admire her. This is her everlasting gift to us all. We are all so grateful we had YOU, Dorothy. You will be forever in our hearts. Deb, Amy, Christopher and Al will love you forever. Respecting Dorothy's final wishes, she has been donated to the Anatomy Division at the University of Toronto. The family will hold a private memorial service for family and close friends. Dorothy's favourite liqueur, Drambuie will be served. In memory of Dorothy, donations to the Alzheimer Society are welcomed.

