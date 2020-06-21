SEGGIE, DOROTHY RUTH March 9, 1926 - June 11, 2020 Passed away on June 11, 2020, after a lifetime of helping others. Dorothy was the daughter of the late John Bryce and Irene Margaret (Emery) Seggie; sister to Bryce; and aunt to Sandra. In WWII, Dorothy contributed to the war effort as a farm worker in the summer, to do her part in ensuring a steady supply of food. While a graduate of Teachers College, Dorothy worked as a seed analyst for many years at the Department of Agriculture Seedtesting Laboratory in Toronto. She volunteered at the Toronto Humane Society after her retirement, reflecting her love of animals. She leaves behind many good friends, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her very much, and her beloved cat Georgie. There will be no formal service. In memory of Dorothy, please donate to the Toronto Humane Society. We will miss her ready smile, her sense of humour and her zest for life.



