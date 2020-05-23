DOROTHY SCALE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY SCALE
(nee FILDEY)
On May 16, 2020, Dorothy peacefully passed away at home in her 90th year. She is survived by her loving husband, Al, of 66 years and her four children, Paul (Carol), Anne Marie, Brian (Joanne) and Jim (Susan). She was the treasured grandmother to Matthew, Jessica, Ryan (Madey), Liam, Connor, Deidre, Caleb and Emma. Dorothy was born in Toronto to May and Percy Fildey. She cared for her children and grandchildren, traveled and enjoyed her extended family. She will be greatly missed by all who came to know her. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine's of Sienna Roman Catholic Church in Mississauga, Canada. Due to the current situation, a memorial service and reception will follow at a later date. For those who wish, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved