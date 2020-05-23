DOROTHY SCALE

(nee FILDEY)

On May 16, 2020, Dorothy peacefully passed away at home in her 90th year. She is survived by her loving husband, Al, of 66 years and her four children, Paul (Carol), Anne Marie, Brian (Joanne) and Jim (Susan). She was the treasured grandmother to Matthew, Jessica, Ryan (Madey), Liam, Connor, Deidre, Caleb and Emma. Dorothy was born in Toronto to May and Percy Fildey. She cared for her children and grandchildren, traveled and enjoyed her extended family. She will be greatly missed by all who came to know her. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine's of Sienna Roman Catholic Church in Mississauga, Canada. Due to the current situation, a memorial service and reception will follow at a later date. For those who wish, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.

