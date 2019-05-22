SCHULTZ, DOROTHY (WODDY) Passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late David Schultz (2016). Loved mother of Carla, Dan (Barb) and Ted. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy (Vida), Dave, Heather, Adrienne (Nick), Jameson and George and great-grandmother of Olivia. Dear sister-in-law of Harrianne, Mike, Al and the late Ed. Special thanks to the wonderfully compassionate staff of 8 West at Hamilton General Hospital for all of your care. Private cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to Doctors Without Borders would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755 www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019