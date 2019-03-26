SIMMONS, Dorothy (Dot) Peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, in her 96th year at the Altamont Nursing Home, Toronto. She was a 45 year employee of St. Michael's Hospital X-ray Department. Dot was predeceased by her loving husband Charles. Survived by Sister Jean Philip (Jack) and predeceased by brothers William and John and his late wife Mary. Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews Jack (Madonna), Janice (Cristian), James (Nancy), Jaynee (Paul) and John (Lisa), great-nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a Service in the Ogden Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019